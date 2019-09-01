Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparison side by side

Both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1078.05 N/A -0.17 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.59 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 8 and 8. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.8 and 11.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.5, with potential upside of 62.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6% and 55.5%. About 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has stronger performance than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.