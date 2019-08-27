Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 637.05 N/A -0.17 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 372.53 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Geron Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.79. Competitively, Geron Corporation is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 8 while its Current Ratio is 8. Meanwhile, Geron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Geron Corporation’s potential upside is 153.62% and its average price target is $3.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has stronger performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.