Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 552.62 N/A -0.18 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 3 29.06 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5%

Risk & Volatility

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s current beta is 1.97 and it happens to be 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Compugen Ltd. has a 2.41 beta and it is 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.5. Meanwhile, Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Compugen Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was less bullish than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.