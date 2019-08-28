Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Contrasting side by side

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 621.70 N/A -0.17 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.14 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. About 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was more bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.