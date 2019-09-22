Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1316.90 N/A -0.17 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 20.11 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 highlights Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.58 beta and it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 8 and 8. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $46, with potential upside of 59.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6% and 63.8%. 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has weaker performance than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.