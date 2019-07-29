Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 660.07 N/A -0.18 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 4.88 N/A 1.30 53.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 1.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.33 beta and it is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 7.5 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75, which is potential -10.99% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 82.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was less bullish than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.