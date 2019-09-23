Ny Times Cl A (NYT) Stock Price Rose While Kahn Brothers Group Has Trimmed Position; Parsons Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 76.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 6,830 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, up from 3,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $154.3. About 1.21M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 200,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 472,272 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41B, down from 672,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Ny Times Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 1.16 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 30/04/2018 – New York Times Expands TV, Podcast Effort After `Daily’ Success; 08/05/2018 – White House denies NY Times report of U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 06/03/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times Executive Editor Calls Opinion Page `Far Left Wing’ In Private Meeting; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 06/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Is Resigning From The White House, According To New York Times — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Co. Reports Revenue Growth as Digital Subscriptions Rise; 15/03/2018 – Micah Grimes: Breaking from the NYT; 26/03/2018 – Pimco Hires Ex-N.Y. Times and Facebook Executive to Head Talent; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $799.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup by 182,664 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $77.26B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zedge Inc. by 35,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Crew Energy (CWEGF).

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 67.23 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $917.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,376 shares to 152,678 shares, valued at $20.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,034 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).