Ny Times Cl A (NYT) Shareholder Kahn Brothers Group Trimmed Its Stake by $6.53 Billion; Oge Energy Com $Us (OGE) Shareholder Twin Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 200,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 472,272 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 billion, down from 672,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Ny Times Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 1.25 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN NEWS-OPINION LEADERSHIP INCREASED TO 46%; 10/04/2018 – President Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in December, according to the New York Times; 15/03/2018 – BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization to turn over documents, including some related to Russia – New York Times; 03/05/2018 – NYT EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – New York Times reporter Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) onstage at the Berkeley Journalism School for Recode Decode: transcript; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tillerson takes swipe at Trump in grad speech; 09/05/2018 – FX Lands The New York Times Series The Weekly; 16/05/2018 – Meet The New York Times’s `Newsroom Ham’; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO’S APPOINTMENT IS EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 25/05/2018 – The Trump administration is telling lawmakers it has reached an agreement to aid Chinese telecom firm ZTE,according to The New York Times and Reuters

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com $Us (OGE) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 16,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 194,570 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.28M, down from 211,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp Com $Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 1.01M shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Com has invested 0.04% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). State Street has 0.02% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 7.33M shares. Hendershot invested in 6,000 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Com reported 2.85M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 963,393 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Cambridge Invest Advsr reported 20,658 shares stake. Century Incorporated has 0.01% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Vantage Invest Ptnrs Lc holds 1.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 209,333 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.23% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 6,830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, Germany-based fund reported 622,580 shares. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 0.15% or 71,637 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Emerging Markets Hi (DEM) by 13,570 shares to 35,845 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares International Select D (IDV).

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $799.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 303,107 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $69.81 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 328,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Qvt Fincl Limited Partnership holds 2.2% or 318,272 shares. 10,400 were reported by Bluestein R H Com. 66,591 are owned by Tudor Inv Et Al. Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Eagle Ridge Investment holds 0.03% or 6,742 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Fil reported 555 shares. Banbury Ltd Liability has 717,510 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 443,236 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 24,599 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 184,792 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Darsana Cap Prns Ltd Partnership holds 7.59M shares or 8.04% of its portfolio. Proshare Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).