NxStage Medical Inc. (NXTM) and TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Comparing side by side

NxStage Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) and TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NxStage Medical Inc. 47 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 TransEnterix Inc. 2 12.70 N/A -0.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NxStage Medical Inc. and TransEnterix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NxStage Medical Inc. and TransEnterix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NxStage Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.91% of NxStage Medical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of TransEnterix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NxStage Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of TransEnterix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NxStage Medical Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% TransEnterix Inc. 0.74% -1.44% -29.74% -50.54% -73.35% -39.38%

Summary

NxStage Medical Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors TransEnterix Inc.

NxStage Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting. The company operates through three segments: System One, In-Center, and Services. The System One segment sells and rents the NxStage System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment, as well as sells disposable products in the home and critical care market for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients in the home or a home-like setting and in the critical care market for the treatment of hospital-based patients with acute kidney failure or fluid overload. The In-Center segment engages in the sale of blood tubing sets and needles for hemodialysis primarily for the treatment of ESRD patients at dialysis centers, and needles for apheresis. The Services segment offers dialysis services to patients at NxStage Kidney Care dialysis centers. NxStage Medical, Inc. markets its products through direct sales and distributors to hospitals and dialysis clinics in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as QB Medical, Inc. and changed its name to NxStage Medical, Inc. NxStage Medical, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.