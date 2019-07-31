Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Value Rose While Kellner Capital Lowered Its Stake by $9.47 Million; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowered Its Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by $5.41 Million as Market Value Declined

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 207,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 684,614 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, down from 892,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 105,352 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 27.62% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $103.44. About 1.32M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q REV. $2.27B, EST. $2.34B; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $38.12M for 12.61 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 21,105 shares to 780,397 shares, valued at $33.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 82,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 919,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na holds 258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) or 9,732 shares. 131,257 are owned by Invesco Limited. Sei Investments has 28,883 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 8,053 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 842,869 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp reported 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 726,057 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 27,602 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 30,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Raymond James reported 19,175 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested in 793,676 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Company has 225,744 shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 1.38 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

