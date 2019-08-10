Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Shareholder Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Upped Holding; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Position In Qep Res (QEP) Was Has Raised

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 2394.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 7.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 7.32 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03M, up from 293,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 6.12 million shares traded or 5.85% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 20,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 902,083 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.74M, up from 881,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.88. About 2.12M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 40,854 shares to 769,909 shares, valued at $62.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 3,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,858 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7,500 shares to 5,376 shares, valued at $546,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fts International Inc by 700,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $81,450 activity. $20,850 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was bought by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K.