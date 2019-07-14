Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Shareholder Kellner Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $9.47 Million; Trinseo Sa (TSE) Valuation Declined While Capital Fund Management Sa Lifted Its Stake

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 2.23 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 12,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 255,937 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59 million, up from 243,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 356,726 shares traded or 9.56% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 30,300 shares to 88,300 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 249,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris Intl Plc.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06M for 16.38 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (Put) (EWZ) by 328,500 shares to 18,700 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 41,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,100 shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:YY).

