Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Shareholder Kellner Capital Lowered Its Holding by $9.47 Million; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Value Rose While Rivernorth Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $6.96 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 435,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 520,664 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 955,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 455,882 shares traded or 16.60% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $96.53. About 1.90M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 27/03/2018 – NXP’s New Automotive Echo Cancellation Noise Reduction Solution Makes Calls Clear; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. The insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06 million for 16.31 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

