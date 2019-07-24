Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Shareholder Kellner Capital Has Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose; As Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Share Value Declined, Roumell Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) by 46.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 207,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 657,696 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 450,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.92M market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 129,288 shares traded. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has declined 57.74% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTK News: 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presents Data Supporting Potential Approval of Omadacycline for Treatment of Community-Acquired Bacteri; 22/05/2018 – Paratek Presents New Analysis Highlighting Efficacy of Omadacycline in Treating Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia by Measu; 19/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, PRICES $140M OF CONV SR SUB NOTES DUE; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PREPARING FOR ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING, EXPECTED IN LATE SUMMER 2018, TO REVIEW OMADACYCLINE APPLICATIONS; 19/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2024; 09/03/2018 Paratek Short-Interest Ratio Rises 146% to 9 Days; 09/05/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRTK PROPOSES PRIVATE OFFERING $125M CONV SR SUB NOTES; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS SEES OMADACYCLINE PDUFA DATE OCT. 2018; 04/04/2018 – Paratek’s New Drug Applications for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline Accepted for Priority Review by FDA

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.76B market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 6.44M shares traded or 61.05% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 27/03/2018 – NXP’s New Automotive Echo Cancellation Noise Reduction Solution Makes Calls Clear; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $431.46M for 17.82 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

