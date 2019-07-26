Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Shareholder Kellner Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $9.47 Million as Stock Rose; Ares Cap (Put) (ARCC) Holder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Raised Position

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (ARCC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 508,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.57 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 1.44 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $101.77. About 3.75M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q REV. $2.27B, EST. $2.34B; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 41,500 shares to 59,400 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris Intl Plc.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $98,477 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $3,390 was bought by BARTLETT STEVE.

