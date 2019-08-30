Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Shareholder Kellner Capital Has Cut Stake by $9.47 Million; As Neogenomics (NEO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Perkins Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $337,000

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.28 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 16,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 264,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 281,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 462,742 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500.

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Technology & Health Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genetic testers rally on insurance coverage for Myriad’s GeneSight – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NEO, GAS Surge On NEON Exchange (NEX) ICO – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 151,250 shares to 272,650 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pareteum Corp by 376,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Natera Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com reported 80,938 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 35,400 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company owns 1.12 million shares. Jennison Associates Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% or 145,881 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 196,046 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 112,679 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 95,011 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 64,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granite Invest Partners Lc has 1.76 million shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.49M shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 514,160 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). King Luther Management holds 0.02% or 143,450 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WDC, DY, NXPI – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXPI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 41,500 shares to 59,400 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 30,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).