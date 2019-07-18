Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Holder Kellner Capital Lowered Stake by $9.47 Million; Northstar Group Has Raised Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Price Rose

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $96.88. About 1.43 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $973.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $15.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1976.49. About 2.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible; 28/03/2018 – Daily Caller: Trump Sets His Sights On Amazon And Jeff Bezos; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 18/05/2018 – Variety: `Stuber’ Scribe Tripper Clancy to Rewrite `High Five’ for Amazon Studios; 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur Mngmt invested in 12,478 shares or 4.29% of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corporation has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wright Investors Service Inc invested in 4,305 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc reported 3,095 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh holds 597 shares. Fred Alger Management accumulated 6.93% or 977,767 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,076 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 197 shares. Osborne Capital Mgmt Lc reported 236 shares. Gruss has invested 14.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 4,187 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 1,321 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 156 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corp has 2.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06M for 16.36 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.