Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Holder Kellner Capital Lowered Position by $9.47 Million; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Cut by $390,027 as Valuation Rose

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 2,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31M, down from 117,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 1.11M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $95.55. About 2.11M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. 3,803 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $509,766 were sold by O’Brien Dermot J. Ayala John had sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. The insider Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. $3.26 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. The insider Politi Douglas W sold $875,129.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfolio (VIG) by 4,920 shares to 14,848 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Funds Small Cap (VBR) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.05M for 16.14 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris Intl Plc by 69,900 shares to 373,100 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,600 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.