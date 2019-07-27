Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Holder Kellner Capital Cut Its Stake by $9.47 Million; Edgewood Management Has Lowered Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $3.17 Million

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 48,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,510 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, down from 183,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 2.52M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 22/05/2018 – A LOT OF OPTIMISM FROM PEOPLE CLOSE TO NXPI/QCOM ON CHINA:CNBC; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tech Stocks To Watch Closely – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Intel Corporation – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WDC, DY, NXPI – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris Intl Plc by 69,900 shares to 373,100 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, GILD – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Gilead’s Galapagos Deal: What It Means for Investors – Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Pfizer (PFE) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.