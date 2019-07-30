Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Holder Kellner Capital Cut Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Origin Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Aflac (AFL) Holding by $985,000 as Stock Rose

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,000 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, up from 345,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 3.25M shares traded or 9.18% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 4.04M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares to 135,600 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 249,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. Shares for $99,659 were bought by Lloyd Karole. $1.29M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares were sold by Koide Masatoshi.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 110,200 shares to 5,738 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 56,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 915,580 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).