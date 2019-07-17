Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Stock Value Rose While S Muoio & Company Has Raised Its Holding; Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position in At&T (T) as Valuation Rose

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 16.03M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 15,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $97.01. About 2.61M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Look Out For – Nasdaq” published on October 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NSC, MMM, NXPI – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, WDC – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cypress Semiconductor a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,300 shares to 30,813 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Even Cronos Isnâ€™t Safe From the Pot Stock Implosion – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Debt Fears Are Overblown – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: A Bullish Case Of Management Diligence – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Ratchets Up The Content Wars – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.