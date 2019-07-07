Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Stock Price Rose While Sound Shore Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Brink’s Co/The (BCO) Holding Has Raised by Sterling Capital Management Llc

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 106,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.84M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $96.53. About 1.90M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brink’s Co/The (BCO) by 76.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 16,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,171 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 21,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brink’s Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 234,564 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2019, TO INCREASE ANNUAL ADJ EARNINGS BY ABOUT 90 CENTS/SHARE WITHIN 2 YEARS; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2019; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 263,279 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $140.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) by 327,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.64M shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. DOMANICO RONALD JAMES had bought 3,000 shares worth $217,170 on Friday, March 8. Zukerman Amit had sold 10,000 shares worth $756,200 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Techs, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1,144 shares. Kirr Marbach And Llc In, Indiana-based fund reported 112,280 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 31,104 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Mutual Of America Mngmt holds 168,086 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested 0.3% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.12% or 184,578 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0.02% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 831,085 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 5,114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Investments invested in 0.01% or 36,298 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 1.16% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,383 shares stake. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Lp has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO).

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 8,767 shares to 29,888 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 66,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,642 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).