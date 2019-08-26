Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Shareholder Sound Shore Management Lifted Stake; People’s United Financial Com (PBCT) Stake Maintained by First Merchants Corp

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 106,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.84M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $98.44. About 1.40 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in People’s United Financial Com (PBCT) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 22,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 159,463 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 137,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in People’s United Financial Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 1.61M shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net $107.9M; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 12/03/2018 – People’s United Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 17.5C FROM 17.25C, EST. 17.5C; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Rev $386.2M

