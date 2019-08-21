Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Shareholder S Muoio & Company Has Lifted Its Holding by $616,000; As Pnc Financial Services Group (CBAY) Stock Declined, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Raised Its Holding by $877,387

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 22,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 15,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $102.9. About 905,504 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (CBAY) by 60.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 12,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The institutional investor held 31,919 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 111,018 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,300 shares to 30,813 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NASDAQ:CELG) by 100,155 shares to 37,419 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 26,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,892 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NYSE:APD).