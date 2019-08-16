Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Shareholder Regions Financial Boosted Holding by $308,440; Comerica Bank Has Cut Progress Software (PRGS) Stake as Shares Declined

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 19.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 21,689 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 18,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.77. About 2.39M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 84,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 44,817 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 129,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.09. About 117,305 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Mgmt Co Exits Progress Software; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progress Software Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRGS); 07/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE HOLDER PRAESIDIUM CUTS STAKE TO LESS THAN 1%; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 22/05/2018 – Progress Reveals Three Latest Progress Labs Innovation Projects; 06/03/2018 Progress Software Volume Surges More Than 18 Times Average; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 47C; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24 TO $1.32; 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 24,377 shares to 45,503 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 16,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,361 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WDC, DY, NXPI – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stock Watchers Eyeing Both the Legal Discount and the Dividend – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.39M for 16.14 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors holds 0.19% or 193,084 shares. 376,519 are held by Btim. Victory Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 4,907 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 276 shares. Bankshares Of America De invested in 299,348 shares. Lsv Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 56,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 36,656 shares. 16,900 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,053 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 24,243 shares. 28,826 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc.

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Progress Named a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progress Software Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Progress Software Trades Sharply Higher On Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Inks Mega Deal With India’s Jio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41,548 shares to 972,686 shares, valued at $39.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Mid (IJH).