Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Raised Its Position; As South Jersey Inds (SJI) Market Value Rose, Bragg Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $672,640

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 529.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 27,782 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 4,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 198,517 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 21,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 95,001 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 73,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 8,244 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “South Jersey Industries (SJI) Presents At AGA Financial Forum 2019 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SJI Releases First-Ever Environmental, Social and Governance Report – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SJI Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Initiates 2020 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Elizabethtown Gas to Implement $300M, Five-Year Infrastructure Investment Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 24,582 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd owns 0.06% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 336,164 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.58% or 440,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc accumulated 0.13% or 780,360 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP stated it has 0.02% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 47,489 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 2,639 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.44% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 326,926 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 0.04% or 439,857 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.05M shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 25,466 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 10.21 million shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).