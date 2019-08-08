Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Upped Stake by $419,496 as Stock Price Declined; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $668,100 as Market Valuation Rose

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 1.29 million shares traded or 29.51% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 110,611 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 105,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 3.79M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bridgeway Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 148,700 shares. Vanguard owns 6.39 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt holds 646,759 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc Incorporated holds 360,026 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glazer Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 27,470 shares. Advsr Preferred Ltd has 5,397 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0.06% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Numerixs Technologies holds 0.05% or 18,024 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of owns 25,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Guggenheim Capital Limited Company stated it has 21,830 shares. Northern Trust owns 559,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

