Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Share Value Declined While Arga Investment Management LP Has Raised Position by $1.69 Million; Utah Retirement Systems Has Increased Its Holding in American Tower New (AMT) as Valuation Rose

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 94,959 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, up from 93,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.09 million shares traded or 19.58% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 19,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 338,409 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.91 million, up from 319,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.42M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 71,500 shares to 191,754 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sp Pref Adr by 933,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,329 shares to 228,139 shares, valued at $16.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 26,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).