Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Position Maintained by Sound Shore Management Inc; Baillie Gifford & Company Lifted Its Position in Watsco (WSO) by $53.65 Million as Share Price Rose

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 29.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 329,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.21M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 214,434 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 64,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.86 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $109.88. About 1.54 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Does the Future Hold for Self-Driving Cars? – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is NXP Semiconductors a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc raises semis on ‘true bottom’ – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT) by 33,789 shares to 5.75M shares, valued at $90.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 206,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 739,599 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 978,000 shares to 48.05M shares, valued at $8.14B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 16,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.67M shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco Declares $1.60 Quarterly Dividend – 45th Consecutive Year of Paying Dividends – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Watsco Inc (WSO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco Completes Acquisition of DASCO Supply NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.