Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Holder Strs Ohio Has Lowered Its Stake; Tensile Capital Management Has Boosted Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake by $1.38 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51 million, up from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 18.08M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 254,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 875,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.41 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 1.75M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $763.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CCK) by 68,920 shares to 869,362 shares, valued at $53.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 215,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,227 shares, and cut its stake in Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 14,357 shares to 18,035 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 122,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).