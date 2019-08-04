Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Holder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Decreased Holding by $519,112; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Value Rose While Triple Frond Partners Has Decreased Stake by $35.61 Million

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $153.23. About 874,599 shares traded or 7.30% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 17.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 5,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 28,064 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 33,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.46. About 3.03M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfolio (VIG) by 4,920 shares to 14,848 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – NXPI – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXPI vs. MXIM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chip Stocks Hit Record High on Blowout Earnings: 4 Winners – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “This Is What You Need to Know Before Investing in Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,686 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% stake. Kbc Gp Nv owns 16,448 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.09% or 16.61M shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 24,673 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 3,948 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 21,994 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 478 shares. 2,938 were accumulated by Old State Bank In. Natixis Advisors LP owns 153,409 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Reilly Finance Ltd invested in 0% or 163 shares. Moreover, Raymond James has 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 80,209 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability reported 0.11% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of VRSK April 18th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News For Jul 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Xactware: New Xactware App Helps Remodelers Rapidly Estimate Renovation Jobs – GlobeNewswire” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interpublic (IPG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.