Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Holder Lmr Partners Llp Decreased Holding as Stock Rose; As Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Shares Declined, Chou Associates Management Boosted Holding by $1.44 Million

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 3.90 million shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – LITIGATION WAS FILED IN OCTOBER 2017 BY CO’S UNITS; 16/04/2018 – Right On Brands (RTON) Forms Joint Venture To Launch ENDO Labs; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT BUYS PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM ENDO INTL; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O – ENDO AGREES TO EXTEND TEMPORARY STAY OF FDA LITIGATION; 16/03/2018 – Chiasma Announces Poster Presentation at ENDO 2018 on Study Design of Phase 3 Double-Blind Trial Evaluating Oral Octreotide Cap; 08/05/2018 – Drugmaker Endo posts wider quarterly loss; 11/04/2018 – U.S. judge schedules 2019 trial in opioid litigation; 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visual Reprocessing Guide; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, down from 113,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.35. About 1.42 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 2.58M shares or 0% of the stock. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.36% or 210,961 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 33,428 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp accumulated 212,188 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company has 801,849 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 170,725 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Inc has invested 0.02% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab owns 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 177,700 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 1.76M shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 203,239 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 596,900 shares. Kepos LP owns 0.07% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 123,058 shares.

