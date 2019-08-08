Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Eur) (NXPI) Stock Declined While Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Boosted Stake; As Target (TGT) Share Price Rose, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Trimmed by $540,480 Its Position

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 60,435 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 67,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 941,360 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Eur) (NXPI) by 227.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 7,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 10,154 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, up from 3,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Eur) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 642,289 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp Reit (NYSE:COR) by 4,615 shares to 27,121 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $847.48M for 13.04 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 14,684 shares to 28,391 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 4,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,186 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).