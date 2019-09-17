Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) Shareholder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Upped Holding by $27.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Dominion Energy (D) Valuation Declined, Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Lifted by $39.40 Million Its Holding

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) by 1437.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 283,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 302,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.56M, up from 19,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $107.57. About 1.71M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 511,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.58M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 2.47 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). A D Beadell Invest Counsel owns 38,752 shares. Signaturefd Limited owns 4,848 shares. Asset Strategies Inc has invested 1.33% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co New York holds 2,675 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.04M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 14,532 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 2,872 shares. Brookstone Cap invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stralem Communications Incorporated stated it has 3.42% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 13,932 shares. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 15,180 shares. Shell Asset Management Com, a Netherlands-based fund reported 224,205 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 39,862 shares to 901,198 shares, valued at $123.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 630,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,034 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).