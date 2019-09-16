Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) Market Valuation Declined While Oz Management LP Lowered Its Position by $164.68 Million; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (Put) (CMG) Share Value Rose, Ionic Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) by 98.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 1.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71. About 467,322 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 2,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $791.34. About 166,646 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58 million for 16.78 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 537,737 shares to 9.95M shares, valued at $689.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cronos Group Inc (Put) by 122,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cryoport Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

