Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) Holder Hap Trading Cut Its Stake; Northstar Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by $888,800 as Shares Rose

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 150 points, led by JP Morgan; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 27/04/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 3.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 4.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 2.23M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 26,149 shares to 40,249 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLV) by 366,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWY).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06M for 16.38 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 7,410 shares to 175,909 shares, valued at $35.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,341 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Capital reported 2.87M shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Arga Management Limited Partnership holds 34,367 shares. Capstone Fin Incorporated has 53,334 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Parkwood Llc holds 1.03% or 51,894 shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal holds 53,383 shares. North Star Management Corp stated it has 2.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Karp Cap Management reported 1.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 609,931 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Co invested in 8.29 million shares or 0.83% of the stock. 29,789 are held by Salem Cap Mgmt. Garland Capital Incorporated has invested 4.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 4,410 are owned by Family Firm Incorporated. Highstreet Asset Management invested 0.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Doheny Asset Management Ca has 6,054 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Jacobs Ca holds 0.04% or 2,401 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 18,000 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million.