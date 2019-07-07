Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) Holder Css Has Decreased Stake by $9.74 Million as Stock Price Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose While Schmidt P J Investment Management Trimmed by $335,407 Its Stake

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,398 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 58,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 4.65 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B

Css Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) by 88.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 110,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 124,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $96.53. About 1.90 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06 million for 16.31 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubspot Inc (Prn) by 1.96M shares to 7.00 million shares, valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 61,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn).