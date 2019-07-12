Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) Holder Css Has Cut Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Increases Position in Nice LTD (NICE)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 11,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,080 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 50,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $147.12. About 147,131 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 12/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Sales Practices & Suitability Solution with Open Analytics for Daily Account Reviews; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis

Css Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) by 88.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 110,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 124,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $96.95. About 1.59 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn) by 1.30M shares to 8.14 million shares, valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $413.24 million for 16.38 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 62,026 shares to 62,952 shares, valued at $21.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 81,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,512 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).