Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) Holder Bluefin Trading Has Upped Position; Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Stock Value Declined While Oracle Investment Management Has Raised Position

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 2010.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 4.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 4.36M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.67M, up from 206,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 116,760 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 108,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 419,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43 million, up from 310,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.77. About 622,989 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets

More notable recent Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) To Present At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Accelerate Diagnostics Highlights Clinical Endpoints Achieved Across Mayo Clinic/UCLA, University of Iowa, and UAMS Studies – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accelerate Diagnostics slips on bearish WDR report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.: The Snowball Effect Is Just Beginning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold AXDX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 27.92 million shares or 7.98% more from 25.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 1,199 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 461,442 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). 93,100 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 11,238 shares. Voya Investment Lc reported 11,497 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,750 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 550,046 shares stake. Intll Gp reported 17,343 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 8,727 shares. Northern owns 363,274 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 27,900 shares.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NXPI Stock Chasing Triple-Digit Territory as Bull Signals Flash – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NXP Introduces Secure UWB Fine Ranging Chipset to Allow Broad Deployment in Mobile Devices – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NXPI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Looks Fully Priced for the Foreseeable Future – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXPI vs. MXIM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nio Inc (Put) by 623,200 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC) by 3.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,800 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BIDU).