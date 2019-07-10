Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Value Rose While Duncker Streett & Company Has Lowered Stake by $720,000; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Maintains Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $95.92. About 2.13 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 138.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 6,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,392 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 4,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 3.84M shares traded or 19.39% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv owns 101,510 shares. 9,296 are owned by Old Retail Bank In. Private Asset Management reported 111,555 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 14,372 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Peninsula Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd has 0.12% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Puzo Michael J holds 9,167 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2,997 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.22% or 40,015 shares. 18,213 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd. Bollard Gru Ltd Company accumulated 93,298 shares or 0.24% of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corporation has 0.14% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 17,522 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 10,054 shares. Blue Chip Prtn Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Joel Isaacson And Lc reported 0.13% stake.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 44,861 shares to 107,842 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 21,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,737 shares, and cut its stake in Urban Edge Pptys.

