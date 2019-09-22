Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Value Declined While Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Holding; Cim Investment Mangement Upped Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 3.35M shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 36,801 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 31,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $273.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,772 shares to 8,493 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,576 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Asset Management Inc reported 1.01 million shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. First Bancorporation Of Omaha has 3.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dean Inv Limited Liability Company owns 21,488 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Oakmont Corporation holds 496,423 shares. 10 has invested 3.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.13% stake. Plancorp Limited Liability accumulated 1.38% or 26,048 shares. 1,767 are owned by Graybill Bartz & Associates. D Scott Neal reported 1,724 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Pa invested 3.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trust Of Vermont holds 224,982 shares. Creative Planning holds 1.32M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Family Office Lc has invested 2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $75.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMUS) by 58,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).