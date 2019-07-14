Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Price Rose While Duncker Streett & Company Decreased Its Holding by $720,000; Long Pond Capital LP Decreased Its Stake in Century Cmntys (CCS) by $4.06 Million

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 2.23 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30M, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $833.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 192,500 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 405,962 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $114.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 151,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86M for 8.38 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,414 shares to 34,913 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06M for 16.38 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

