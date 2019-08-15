Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Declined While Yakira Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Tig Advisors Maintains Position in Genworth Finl (GNW)

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 4.51 million shares traded or 33.06% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “10 Stocks Under $5 to Buy for Fall – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Best Buy, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Genworth Financial Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 400 Points; Covetrus Shares Fall Following Downbeat Q2 Results – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research reported 0.02% stake. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning owns 15,090 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 151,365 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 709,000 shares. 688 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. Davenport And Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 104,287 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Citigroup Inc reported 683,296 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19,438 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com invested in 0.02% or 9,684 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 142 shares. Adirondack Research & Inc owns 451,561 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 8,000 shares. Northern Trust owns 7.97M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.