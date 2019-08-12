Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stake Maintained by Soroban Capital Partners Lp; As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Decreased Its Stake

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.3. About 695,089 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 681,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 6.00 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.41M, up from 5.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $98.22. About 325,849 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:MAR) by 676,313 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $125.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Announces Secure Ultra-Wide Band Ranging Technology – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SOXX, LRCX, NXPI, MCHP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – NXPI – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.38B for 16.77 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 32,238 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 94,341 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 0.4% or 20,855 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited owns 54,307 shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Veritas Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sfmg Limited Company accumulated 4,715 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 234,979 shares. 6,565 were reported by Wms Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. 2,693 are held by Community Trust And. Garnet Equity Holding Incorporated holds 40,000 shares or 9% of its portfolio. Smith And Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.35% or 3,670 shares. Pioneer Trust Bankshares N A Or holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,351 shares. 7,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 319,080 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio.