Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stake Has Upped by Mirae Asset Global Investments; Capital Innovations Increases Holding in Bunge LTD (BG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 36,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 260,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.96 million, up from 223,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 5.24 million shares traded or 39.21% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 54.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 22,710 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 14,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 803,883 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Dividend to 50c Vs. 46c; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS FORMER BUNGE EXECUTIVE PAUL BATESON AS GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 05/03/2018 – Investor Continental Grain Is Set to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Agribusiness EBIT View to $800M-$1B; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 58,398 shares to 115,962 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 5,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,490 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 81,643 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability holds 400 shares. M&T Savings Bank reported 8,178 shares. Blair William & Company Il reported 8,843 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Ag has invested 0.19% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd invested in 71,631 shares. 35,920 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 18,937 shares. Jane Street Group Llc invested in 0.01% or 82,898 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 0.13% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 92,726 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Goldman Sachs accumulated 0.03% or 1.96 million shares. Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Carlson Lp reported 1.41 million shares stake. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of invested in 0.03% or 62,877 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 was bought by Zachman Brian. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. On Thursday, May 23 the insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million.