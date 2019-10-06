Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shares Declined While Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position by $3.88 Million; Fir Tree Increases Position in Extended Stay Amer (STAY)

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 1.39 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $109.88. About 1.72 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “NXPI Stock Gets a Pre-Earnings Boost on Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Dividend Hunters Love NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NXP Launches the GHz Microcontroller Era Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NSC, MMM, NXPI – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40,000 shares to 505,000 shares, valued at $27.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,000 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $448.96 million for 16.96 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PREVIEW-Japan to U.S. on auto tariff assurances: put it in writing, please – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extended Stay to offer notes through subsidiary – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “My Father Knows Best: How to Retire with Purpose and Passion – Nasdaq” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANALYSIS -Brexit raises stakes for Britain in aircraft trade war – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45 billion and $999.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 7,924 shares to 17,749 shares, valued at $33.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 508,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,000 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S also bought $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares.