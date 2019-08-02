Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Declined, Holder Burney Co Decreased by $2.08 Million Its Position

Burney Co decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 25,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 50,882 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 76,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 3.45M shares traded or 58.99% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.58 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $100. About 6.70 million shares traded or 66.50% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Netflix Plunges on Earnings, Microsoftâ€™s on Deck – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why NXP Semiconductors Shares Gained 18.8% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “NXPI Stock Gets a Pre-Earnings Boost on Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXPI vs. SLAB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 1.43 million shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $12.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 18,853 shares to 109,989 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 18,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.98 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capital One participates in MoneyLion funding round – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm â€“ COF – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Capital One Financial (COF) to the Firm’s Investigation of Data Breach and Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.