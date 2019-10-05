Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Has Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Model N (MODN) Shares Rose, Trigran Investments Has Decreased Holding by $443,555

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 23,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 2.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.21M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 167,847 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 19/04/2018 – Model N Founder & CEO Zack Rinat Named Ernst & Young 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Semifinalist; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Rev $39.2M; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 21,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 19,399 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, down from 40,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $109.88. About 1.54M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $448.96 million for 16.96 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $663.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,704 shares to 111,054 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 23,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold MODN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 24.71 million shares or 7.04% more from 23.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T National Bank Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 15,264 shares. New York-based Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Portolan Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.25M shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn holds 138,342 shares. Frontier Management Comm Limited Liability Company reported 890,255 shares stake. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 4,973 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Com invested in 5,120 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co invested in 6,858 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 31,676 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 4,412 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc owns 184 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.4% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 449,349 shares. Amer Gru holds 20,643 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $600.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 616,967 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $11.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp by 92,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Analysts await Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Model N, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $70,876 activity.