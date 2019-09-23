Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Ruffer Llp Trimmed Its Holding; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Stake

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 17,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 53,525 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 71,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 3.35 million shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5474.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 21,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 22,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 2.00M shares traded or 17.76% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: DG, NXPI, CERN, SEIC, FFIC – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXPI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58 million for 16.17 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 501,659 shares to 7.52 million shares, valued at $167.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 440,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $403.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5,504 shares to 86,797 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 8,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,094 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.