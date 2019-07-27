Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Lowered Stake by $713.42 Million as Share Value Rose; Rafferty Asset Management Has Increased Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Position by $300,860 as Market Value Declined

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 8.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.42 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.08M, down from 10.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 2.52M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 60,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 328,752 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 268,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 17.42M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $531.8M, EST. $515.8M; 26/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC SIRI.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.011/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Sirius Minerals, Pure Circle, Just Eat; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM – FLEETWOOD MAC WILL LAUNCH AN EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-RUN SIRIUSXM CHANNEL, FLEETWOOD MAC CHANNEL, ON MAY 1; 20/03/2018 – Sirius Real Estate Plans to Raise GBP35 Million for Acquisitions; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B; 06/04/2018 – Sirius Minerals Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: LIBERTY SIRIUSXM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $525M; 28/03/2018 – 2018 Major League Baseball Season Airs Nationwide on SiriusXM; 08/05/2018 – NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD – JASON REDMAN MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR SIRIUS XM CANADA

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc stated it has 22,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.04% or 357,705 shares. Ls Ltd Liability Co owns 24,014 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Piedmont Inv Advsrs stated it has 121,154 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 8.66M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zebra Mngmt Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 59,386 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 828 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And has invested 0.02% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 97,239 shares. Moreover, Farmers Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 4,750 shares. Td Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.02% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 4,583 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 598,000 shares to 122,050 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 465,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68M shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

